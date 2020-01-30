iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.62. 149,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

