iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,832 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,978,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $54.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.