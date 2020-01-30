iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,280 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,310,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,165,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 637,302 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,878,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $38.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

