Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 47,627,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,617,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

