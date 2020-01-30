Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRN. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $529.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

