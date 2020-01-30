ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 150 at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITV. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target (up previously from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 153.92 ($2.02).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV opened at GBX 138.10 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.