Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on J. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.64. 21,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,585. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.