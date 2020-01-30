Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $15.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,226,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $24,184,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.