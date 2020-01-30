Jane Lewis Purchases 1,500 Shares of Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Stock

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 798 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £11,970 ($15,745.86).

LON SCIN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 795 ($10.46). The stock had a trading volume of 98,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15. Scottish Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 8.76 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 810.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 819.97.

Get Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.35 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.59%.

Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.