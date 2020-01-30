Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 16,866 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 61.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 118,461 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 156.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,184 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.