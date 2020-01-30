Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 43,023 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

