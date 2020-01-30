Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,328 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,325,000 after buying an additional 8,613,537 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,843,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,797,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,559.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 500,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 486,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $35.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.