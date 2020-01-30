Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,663 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

