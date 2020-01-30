Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,977 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $19,707,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 166.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 85,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 55.5% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,228 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

NYSE:MHK opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

