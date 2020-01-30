Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Shares of WOOD opened at $63.67 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

