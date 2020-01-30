Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 3.39. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.