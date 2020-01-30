Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 379,281 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 559.1% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter.

RODM stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

