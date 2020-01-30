Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

