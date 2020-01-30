Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

