Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

