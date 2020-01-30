Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Republic Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

