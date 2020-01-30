Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IHS Markit by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,099,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 147.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,465,000 after acquiring an additional 520,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

