Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $461.53 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.81 and its 200-day moving average is $453.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

In related news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.39, for a total value of $6,815,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,437 shares of company stock valued at $57,976,269 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

