Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

