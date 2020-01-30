Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,967 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,513 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 169.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CREE. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Charter Equity assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.