Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.13 Million in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 256,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DHT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in DHT by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DHT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DHT by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.43 million, a P/E ratio of 104.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

