Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 18.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,151,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

POCT opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

