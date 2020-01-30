Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,686 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $83.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

