Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 50,999 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,999 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $141.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $149.63.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

