Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Sell

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $151.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

IDEX stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.88. 688,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $176.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 33.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

