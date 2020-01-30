JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAPAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of JAPAY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,157. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Analysts expect that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

