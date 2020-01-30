Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.87.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

JAZZ stock opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.80. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

