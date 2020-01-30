Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of OMRON in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMRNY. ValuEngine lowered OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471. OMRON has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of OMRON worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

