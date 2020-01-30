Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNV. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

SNV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. 42,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,626. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 362,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

