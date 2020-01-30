Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,152. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

