Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FB. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Shares of FB stock traded down $14.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.92. 34,531,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39. Facebook has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.