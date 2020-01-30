Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nomura Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomura in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.28. 6,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,197. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 1,305.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 906,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,839,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.