Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,499 ($32.87).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,943.80 ($25.57) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,902.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,928.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

