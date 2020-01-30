Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $14.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.20 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.24.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $319.51. 19,293,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,957,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.38. Apple has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,405.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

