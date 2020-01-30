Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MKC traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $165.77. 133,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,770. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $120.49 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.