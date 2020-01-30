Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Obic Co Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Obic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Obic’s FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Obic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF remained flat at $$132.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 65. Obic has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Obic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.