Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of PKI traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.29. 6,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,110. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,665,000 after purchasing an additional 272,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after buying an additional 312,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

