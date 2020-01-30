Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,600 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,743 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $37,143.33.

On Friday, January 10th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $431,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 328,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,386. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $550.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -0.47. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. Analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 659,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 463,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 222,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

