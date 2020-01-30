Jennifer Newstead Sells 260 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00.

Facebook stock traded down $13.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,709,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,393,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,008,491,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 151,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.