Jetcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,407.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $49,670.00 and $27,407.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.