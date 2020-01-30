Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail and IDEX. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $20,964.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

