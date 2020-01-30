JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus AU Optronics (NYSE:AUOTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $3.64 billion 0.23 $59.12 million $1.52 12.79 AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.31 $433.98 million $0.34 9.41

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than JinkoSolar. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.27% 6.70% 1.54% AU Optronics -3.53% -4.85% -2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 0 2 2 0 2.50 AU Optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

