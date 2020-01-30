JMP Securities Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $340.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.32.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $24.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $187.01 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,874.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.