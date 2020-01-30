Jobchain Price Tops $0.0000 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $8,610.00 and $121.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,511,408 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

