John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.22. 7,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $955.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $107.86.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 997 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $103,468.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,960.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,128 shares of company stock worth $1,200,413 in the last ninety days. 22.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

